Orits Williki, Tee Mac, Kenny Ogungbe take over MCSN board

In accordance with Article 35 (a) (i) of the Society’s Articles of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN), Orits Williki, Dr Tee Mac Iseli (MFR), Dr Kenny Ogungbe, Actor Segun Alile, Mrs Mojisola Fayemi, Mike Pam Mbala and Pastor Kola Olulana have been unanimously nominated and elected as board members of the society.

Also, the nominations of Sunny Neji, Asha Fapohunda, Mathew Ohio and Victor Okhai were also ratified as directors in accordance with Article 35 (a) (v) of the Society’s Articles of Association to represent groups/associations and special interests.

The change of leadership of the General Council to pilot the affairs of the society for the next three years was part of activities that took place during the association’s Annual General Meeting which was held in Lagos recently.

In his address at the AGM, the president of the society, King Sunny Ade, called on members to among other issues, take a keen interest in the 2023 elections and ensure that they obtain their permanent voters’ cards to vote for candidates of their choice while thanking the board of directors led by its Chairman, Orits Williki, for the great job done in the society and the harmonious relationship with the management.

“The management under the leadership of our Director-General and Chief Executive, Mr Mayo Ayilaran, deserve our collective appreciation for their undiluted focus, determination and resolve to ensure that our society continues to deliver the dividends of copyright to us all, the distribution of royalties have resumed and this has been increasing in volume and in all areas, the expectations of members are being met,” King Sunny Ade declared that.

The Chairman of the board of MCSN, Orits Williki who admitted that the society fell short of the projections for the year 2021, in terms of regular collections, reported that nonetheless, the successes recorded on the legal front more than compensated for the shortfall, expressing confidence that important developments achieved in the year under review should be of pride to members.

He highlighted some of the important milestones recorded was the resolution of the society’s struggle against Multichoice Nigeria Limited at the end of which Multichoice paid N2.75 Billion to MCSN to resolve all issues, assuring members that the society is strengthening its operations to extend to other regions and states of the Federation as it continues to appoint consultants and agencies across the country to conduct the business of licensing operations.

The Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mayo Ayilaran highlighted the achievement of the society on the legal front with the case against Multichoice Nigeria Limited and informed members that other cases with infringers are ongoing before various courts and thanked the society’s lawyers for their efforts.

The CEO informed members that distribution of royalties is ongoing and reminded members that it (distribution) dates back to 2006 underscoring the fact that in the days of the struggles, members were assured that they would not lose a dime, adding that “this is exactly what we are doing and our members are already benefitting from it.”

He identified the problem of members changing addresses without informing the Society, thereby making it difficult to contact such members for their bank details, adding that “we therefore once again request every member to update their records with the Society, particularly their bank details and current addresses”. He also appealed to members to supply the Society with their email and WhatsApp addresses and telephone numbers for ease of communications.”

The members passed a resolution committing the Board and management of the society to acquire its own property from where it would be conducting its day-to-day operation in the course of the year 2022 and also approved the society’s slogan or identification trade mark as “MCSN for success, progress and connecting creativity with prosperity”.

