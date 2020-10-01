Mr President does not understand Nigeria’s problems ― Adebanjo

An elder statesman and one of the leading voices in the South-west, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has said that President Muhammed Buhari does not understand the problems of Nigeria.

Adebanjo made this known to Nigerian Tribune in a telephone interview held recently.

Adebanjo, who admitted that he did not listen to the President’s speech, claimed that the President was not armed with the solution to the country’s problems since he was unknowledgeable of the country’s problems.

Pa Adebanjo stated that the understanding of the country’s problems would evoke solutions.

Expressing his disappointment as one of those who fought for the country’s democracy, Adebanjo said, “Mr President does not understand the problem of this country; hence does not have a solution to the problem.

“I didn’t even listen to him at all because I know he won’t say anything.

“People are talking about the unity of the country but he is talking about petroleum prices.

“You need to understand the problem before you know the theory to be applied.

“If you understand the problem, then you talk about the solution, palliatives and the alternatives.

“Those of us who fought for the independence of the country have not been happy about that it. That is all I have to say.”

