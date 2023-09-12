Private videos becoming public consumption on social media is no recent phenomenon; it has been occurring since the early days of the internet. Nevertheless, this trend has escalated significantly over the past years, with numerous instances of celebrities and public figures’ videos going viral on various social media platforms.

Tribune Online takes a look at five Nigerian celebrities whose private videos have surfaced on social media within the past two years.

1. Tiwa Savage

Popular Afrobeat music star, Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, was in the news in October 2021 over her sex tape that was leaked online.

The singer, who broke the news of the sex tape herself, claimed that she was being blackmailed by someone over the sex tape. She, however, later addressed the issue of her leaked sex tape in her 2022 song with Asake titled ‘Loaded’.

Addressing the incident, Tiwa Savage in a verse, said “Awon blogger blogger ti won fe fi mi gba star (Bloggers who wanted to use me to shine) Sex tape o le baye mi je (Sex tape cannot destroy my life)/Igbadun kekere yen (It was just small enjoyment).”

2. Oxlade

Nigerian music star, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, had his fair share of leaked sex videos back in February 2022 when he mistakenly uploaded his private video on Snapchat. Although it was deleted almost immediately, it was already recorded and saved by some of his friends on the social media platform who later made the video public.

The singer later tendered an apology to his fans over the development, saying he was betrayed.

3. James Brown

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown, set the internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady went viral back in October 2022. The explicit video of the self-acclaimed princess of Africa was leaked on Snapchat.

4. Buba girl

Another on the list is recent and that’s popular Nigerian TikTok star, Esther Raphael, better known as “The Buba Girl.” The influencer back in August trended after a video of her engaging in explicit self-pleasure, otherwise known as masturbating, went viral on social media.

The video was greeted with a lot of criticism and condemnation by social media users.

5. Moyo Lawal

This is the most recent among the leaked celebrities’ private videos. The Nollywood actress became a trending topic after a video of her making out with an unknown man went viral on social media.





Following the release of the video, netizens slammed the actress over the video, saying she intentionally leaked it for publicity. However, while reacting to the development on her Instagram page, the actress said the video was released without her consent, and she will take legal action against anyone responsible for the sharing of the video.

