Social media users have continued to react to a trending sex video of popular Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal with an unknown man.

The actress became a trending topic after a video of her making out with the unknown man went viral on social media.

Since the video clip found its way to the internet, Netizens have continued to react differently to the video. While some slammed the actress over the video, saying she intentionally leaked it for publicity, others wondered why she allowed a man to record her while they were making out.

Reacting to the video on X (Formerly Twitter) @VNwalieoba wrote, “She knew he was recording and kept mute that means she certainly wants attention.”

Another user @, Peewince1 wrote, “She wants to trend. She is aware of the video na. The video is short sha.

“My only problem is, you know you’re a star, why did you allow him to record you during s£x?? That’s Too LAM£ !!😤😤.” @ShadrackAmonooC quarried.

@Segunizzy wrote, “They’re both aware

It’s the new trend. Watch another persons own come out.”

“All this thing na set up. She released it on purpose and paid the people that are currently circulating it. All for clout that will bring popularity. We know this game.” @viccetti opined.

@ToyosiBarbie tweeted, “She knew it was recorded, she just wants the attention and we are giving it to her already.”

Amid the leaked private video, social media users have dug up an old video of the actress discussing sex. In the video, the actress disclosed that sex is the last thing that anyone can try to use to drag her down.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

19 people kidnapped, 30 killed in Abuja landslide

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday abducted nineteen people in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the nation’s capital…..

G-20 Summit: Let’s use our diversity for prosperity, national development — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens..….…

Peter Obi rejects Tribunal verdict, heads to Supreme Court

The Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court decision on the February 25, 2023 election, calling it unjust..……