The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, sought the intervention of the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the protection of residents of the State against activities of land grabbers.

The Assembly at its plenary alleged that some elements in the state Police Command engaged in the illegal arrest and detention of innocent residents on trump-up charges in connivance with suspected land grabbers in the State.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, sought the assistance of Egbetokun, following a series of complaints by lawmakers, on rampant cases of land grabbing in their various constituencies, while contributing to the second reading of the State Anti-Land Grabbing (amendment) bill.

Oluomo explained that hundreds of innocent residents of the State had continued to languish in the various detention cells of the police force both at Alagbon in Lagos and the Force Headquarters in Abuja, due to the connivance of land grabbers with some security agents against innocent members of the public.

He pleaded with the IG to wade in to ensure that innocent people are not made to suffer on account of trump-up charges.

He advised that any land-related matters should be charged to court, while promising that the new amendment to the bill titled: H. B. No. 006/ OG/ 2023– Prohibition of Forcible occupation of Landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, violence and other related offences ( Amendment) Law, 2023 would ensure a constitution of task force by the State Government to handle land-related matters.

Earlier while opening debate on the bill, the sponsor, Hon. Damilola Soneye, lamented that the issue of land-grabbing had become rampant in the State, hence the need for the amendment to make the law more effective and efficient.

Other lawmakers including Deputy Speaker Bolanle Ajayi, Minority Leader Olalekan Adeleye, Honourables Samsideen Lawal, Waliu Owode, Olusegun Odunuga, Wasiu Ayodele, Fola Salami, Oluseun Adesanya, Babatunde Tella said the activities of the land grabbers had been affecting the peace, progress and development of the State, hence the need to take a holistic approach towards addressing the menace.

