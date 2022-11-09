Sex tape cannot destroy my life, Tiwa Savage says in new song

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known simply as Tiwa Savage has addressed the issue of her leaked sex tape in her new song titled ‘Loaded’ which features the rave of the moment, Asake of YBNL music.

Recall that the singer’s sex tape with her partner went viral in October 2021 shortly after the artist broke the news of the sex tape by herself.

She claimed that she was being blackmailed by someone over the sex tape.

Addressing the incident in her newly released song with ‘Loaded’ with Asake, Tiwa Savage in a verse said “Awon blogger blogger ti won fe fi mi gba star (Bloggers who wanted to use me to shine) Sex tape o le baye mi je (Sex tape cannot destroy my life)/Igbadun kekere yen (It was just small enjoyment).”

She also challenged anyone who has not had sex before to signify by raising their hands in the air.

However, the verse has, however, generated different reactions from social media users. While some are praising the singer for addressing the incident, others are of the opinion that it is needless to bring the issue back, especially at a moment when almost everyone has forgotten about the sex tape.

Despite mixed reactions trailing the song, it has however proved to be an instant hit, after topping the Nigerian Apple music chart in less than 24 hours of release, while the visual for the song gathered over 1.5 million Youtube views in less than 48 hours.

The song was produced by Magicsticks while the visual was shot by music video director, TG Omori.