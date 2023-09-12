Jigawa Governor, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi has charged Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to put job creation for the teeming youth as first and major priority.

The governor made the call while speaking at a signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jigawa State Government and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in government house Dutse.

Malam Namadi expressed fairness in the number of jobless youth across the country and the present situation of economic hardship.

According to the governor, “It was my basic problem during my campaign days the number of youth comes out where eve we arrived to campaign. It’s giving me a lot of concern and sometimes trauma because these guys must be taken care of. Of not being taken care of desperately we are sitting on a time bomb”.

Malam Umar Namadi emphasised that; “it is our responsibility for all of us to take care of our youth. That is what informed our decision to create and agency for youth empowerment and employment and all find alternatives for funding for sustainability for the agency this is to show our commitment and concern for the youth of Jigawa”.

The governor maintained that; “On how to develop the youth is to provide them with skills, after searching all round to achieve this we came to conclusion to partner with this agency (ITF)”.

He said his administration would sustain the collaboration with ITF in order to achieve the objective of empowering the youth in the State.

Namadi said under the collaboration, the agency and the state government trained 250 youth on different skills and additional 500 pipeline and hand pump repeats and maintenance.

Governor Namadi stated further that the state embarked on the renovation and fully equipped seven major skills acquisition centers in the state, “our plans is we will train our youth and gives them capital to start with good and effective monitoring and supervision to takes up and sustained”.

In his part, the director general Mr Joseph N Ari expressed gratitude to the state government for partnering with them on how can translate the landscape and human capacity which is found in abundance in Jigawa to productive youth.

Mr Joseph N Ari said the agency studies the governor’s 12 points agenda and finds a place he has given for space for human capital development, adding that “the agency provides a template for realising your objective”.





