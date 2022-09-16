The spate of protests embarked upon by Nigerian students to agitate for speedy payment of their striking lecturers in some parts of the country, on Thursday, resurfaced in Osun state as angry students stormed the major Gbongan highway to demonstrate their displeasure on the federal government’s refusal to pay entitlements of their lecturers.

The protesting students who blacked the road by making bonfires and barricading where motorists and other road users could use for their passages, caused traffic long jams as vehicular and human movements were hindered.

Motorists stranded as students protest ASUU strike in Osun

The protest led by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone ‘D’ South West, frowned at the lukewarm attitude of the government on the plights of their striking lecturers.

They, however, vowed not to relent in their efforts in forging ahead to prevail over the government to offset their lecturers’ outstanding entitlements saying, it is their right and they must have it.

While addressing the crowd, the Zone ‘D’ coordinator, Olatunji Adegboye, frowned at the way and manner their lecturers’ demands are being foot dragged and maintained that there would be no retreat, no surrender on the matter.

He, however, agitated for a law that would prohibit children of politicians from schooling abroad saying,” such a law would make the operation of the public universities to be more efficient.

“We want the legislative arm to pass a bill that will make it impossible for children of politicians to travel outside the country to study. They should be here and study with us together in Nigeria since we are all equal. Assuming their children are studying here, they won’t be doing what they are doing.





He stressed that “we are on the road because of the ongoing ASUU strike that has started since February 14, it’s 7 months already. We are tired of staying at home, we want to resume back to our different institutions.”