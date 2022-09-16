Kidnappers release Kogi oil mogul after two months in captivity

Owner of Always Petroleum and Energy Service Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu has been released by kidnappers after spending over two months in captivity.

Jamiu was kidnapped on July 9, 2022, at his residence located at Idare quarters in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The kidnappers, numbering four, entered the house posing as business associates shortly after Jamiu returned from Eid praying ground in Okene town.

A family source, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the oil mogul was released, on Thursday night.

According to the source, the family paid a ransom before they could secure the release of their brother.

“They just released our brother, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu Idris. We have been praying for over two months to see this come to pass. Even though we paid the ransom for his release, we thank Almighty Allah that he came back alive,” the source said.

Recalls that this is not the first time that the oil mogul has been kidnapped.

Jamiu was also abducted in 2019 at one of his fuel stations in Okene but was rescued by military officials after a few days in captivity.

The military lost one of their officers while one of the kidnappers was also killed during the rescue operation.

