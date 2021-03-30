Motorcycle riders in Oyo state need orientation on safety

IT is laudable that the Oyo State government in its move to create enabling environment for motorcycle riders popularly called Okada in the state has built a parking space for them at bus- stop, Gate, in the Agodi area of Ibadan but the truth remains that the Oyo government needs to organise a seminar on road safety for the Okada riders.

While we commend the government for this development, the truth is that, this is not enough. If the government fails to organise training opportunity for them on road safety as the park is the least of their challenges, many of them are a risk to themselves, their passengers and other road users.

We all know what is happening in the state and in Ibadan to be specific, in terms of security and road mishaps caused by careless and inpatient Okada riders, I want to make a passionate appeal to Engr. Seyi Makinde to create a forum to teach Okada riders in Oyo state to obey traffic rules, avoid excessive speeding and dangerous over taking for their own safety and that of their passengers.

This is necessary because the rate at which our Okada riders are wasting peoples’ lives in addition to their own and maiming people through preventable accidents caused by reckless riding without anyone holding them accountable is alarming. The government should also set up an enforcement team that will arrest any rider that violates traffic rules after organising seminar for them.

Governor Makinde should look into this as a listening governor he is acclaimed to be and setting up a process that will ensure the activities of okada riders are checked in the interest of the populace. Also, we need more parking spaces for our Okada riders. Let me also use this medium to advise the serious and legitimate ones among the Okada riders to be vigilant and report any rider whose hands are not clean to the police because what they do affect the image of all of them.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

