Mop-up expected on N45bn OMO maturities
THERE are high expectations among a herd of market participants that the bears will remain in play this week as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains mop-up activities given expected Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities of N45.0 billion.
Also, there are anticipations that instruments in the African Corporate Eurobonds market would maintain the current bearish trend.
“We expect the local bonds market to extend its bearish performance given weak investor sentiment,” dealers from Afrinvest (West) Africa said in a note to clients.
Meanwhile, following the drive to bridge the 2022 N6.26 trillion budget deficit, the Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), in the first five months of 2022 raised a total of N5.58 trillion through Savings Bonds.
In the first five months of 2021, a total of N4.04 trillion was raised through the FGN Saving Bond despite low-yield on interest rate.
The debt office, in 2017, launched FGN Saving Bond for retail investors that guaranteed interest payment and repayment of the principal.
According to the guidelines, retail investors looking to invest in the FGN Saving Bond only need a minimum of N5,000 to invest. Subsequent investment over N5,000 would be in multiples of N1,000. Meaning that investors cannot invest N5,500 or N12,700. It is either N6,000 or N13,000 or N30,000. The maximum amount a single retail investor can invest in the FGN Saving Bond is N50 million.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
- Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
- Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba
- Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa
- I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus
- It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details