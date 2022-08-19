MMWG commends NAHCON

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), a body of Muslim media practitioners and other Muslim professionals, has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the successful completion of this year’s hajj operation.

The group, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, noted that through the hardwork of NAHCON’s management, the operation ended six days ahead of deadline given by Saudi Arabian authorities for all pilgrims to be airlifted and three days ahead of NAHCON’s planned deadline to finish the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back home.

The MMWG highlighted some successes recorded by NAHCON such as good medical care for pilgrims in the holy land and in Nigeria, efficient and effective transportation of pilgrims to various locations throughout the pilgrimage, engagement of competent Islamic scholars that provided spiritual services to pilgrims from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the holy land.

On feeding arrangement, the group faulted Saudi authorities for the initial hitch, especially on the Arabian dishes served pilgrims, which was immediately corrected.

On the inability of few pilgrims from Nigeria that could not be airlifted for this year’s hajj, the group said that it was due to short notice given by Saudi authorities for this year’s hajj, adding that “hajj that takes a minimum of 10 months to plan was rushed for performance throughout the world within two months.”

The MMWG however commended the Saudi authorities for running this year’s hajj with its “usual” competence despite the fact that there was no hajj in 2020 and 2021.

It stated that the little hiccup on feeding and delay in movement of the last batches of Nigerian pilgrims to Medina was unavoidable.

The group reaffirmed its confidence in NAHCON which it said “is populated by experienced and competent management staff members under the leadership of Ustaz Dhikrullah Kunle Hassan who has over 15 years experience in handling hajj affairs.”