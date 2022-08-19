BBNaija S7: Probably the best season yet?

The Big Brother Naija season seven is in its fourth week and already has broken records on all fronts. Asides having viewers entertained back to back, for the first time ever in all seasons, a new twist was introduced, with housemates divided into two different levels in the now segmented house. True to its intent, fans of the show have had a lot to say, since it kicked off in July, stressing that indeed, the reality show has provided more entertainment, fun and drama.

The first and most talked about topic, in the first few days, were the choice of housemates. Ebuka had announced two sets of housemates for the new season over a period of two days; Level two housemates on Saturday, July 23 and Level two the next day. Fans of the show, in various interactions online and with Friday Treat, gushed about how different each housemate was this season.

Sarah Badru, a banker, was excited about the unveiling of Adekunle, Sheggz and EloSwaggz. According to her, they were a combination of brains, looks and swagger.

“This season has to be my favourite in the Naija series. The current selection of housemates are topnotch. A healthy mix of Gen Zs and Millenials, there is a personality for every age group. While Bryann, Ilebaye, Modella etc will appeal to the young and hip, Adekunle, Sheggz are more mature. Hermes and Allysyn also appeal to the art enthusiasts. I can go on. The selection process this year is quite commendable and I am loving this season already. In fact, I don’t have a favourite yet because the personalities keep unwrapping themselves each day. Overall, I am thoroughly entertained”, she said.

If the choice of housemates this year wow BBNaija fans, surely it is currently responsible for the historic highlights that have followed the show since it started. The housemates were drawn from different backgrounds and fields of endeavour that include teaching, pharmaceuticals, music, sports, and lifestyle.

Already, it’s the first season with the highest number of housemates; where ships were formed on the first day like it happened with Sheggz and Bella; witness a strike in its first week and an outright disqualification the following week (Beauty); the introduction of two fake housemates and two riders also known as biggie’s agents, whose work are to carry out secret tasks like destroying ships for Big Brother. Furthermore, at least 10 of the housemates have been punished for microphone infringements and gossip, amongst other offences in the first two weeks.

Also, the new dynamics of the game has changed with the two levels set against one another in a house- beat-house scenario. Unlike former seasons where immunity existed for only Head of House and later, deputy of the house, this season, every head of house games is played level against level. Any individual who wins automatically gives his fellow level mates immunity from possible eviction and also gives them the opportunity to put up five housemates from the other level. A new title known as tail of house has also been introduced, given to the person with the worst performance at the head of house games for the week.

While some critics opine that it may seem unfair to a lot of people, since evictions have been coming from only one losing house, other attest that asides being a fair game of chance and determination, the tension and drama arising from the various games, tasks and parties from only four weeks into the show was more than ever experienced on other reality shows altogether.

In any season, the love ‘ships’ and entanglements are always intensely followed and generate conversations that last all season. As if knowing this as a strategy, one week into the show at least four budding relationships have been formed in the two different levels of the house; Sheggz and Bella/EloSwaggz and Chomzy on level one, Beauty/Phyna and Groovy, as well as Khalid and Daniella in level two. Bryann and Modella are also under watch.

The fights and disagreements are also a keenly expected parts of the show that fans anticipate and this set of housemates have been very vocal and opinionated. The disagreements have affected almost everyone in the house, the latest involving Sheggz and Adekunle.

Indeed, the seventh installment of BBNaija has lived up to fans expectations and it is little wonder why they have been tagging it as the most engaging season yet, with six weeks to go.