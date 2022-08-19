Group plans awards for hajj service providers   

THE Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an organisation that monitors and reports hajj and umrah operations, has received the first phase of the 2022 hajj performance reports from its volunteers.

The IHR said it had recruited some experienced hajj administrators and experts from various fields to help collate data on the performance of states’ Muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards, private tour operators and other hajj service providers with a view to appreciating them after the 2022 hajj exercise.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed, the organisation said it appreciated the efforts put in place by the team.

It also commended the team members for the comprehensive report despite the short period given and the enormity of the task.

The IHR also said it would interface with the Inspectorate, Evaluation and Compliance Department of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to assess the pre-hajj policy compliance records to complement the report it has before selection of the prospective awardees.

Since its creation in 2003, the IHR has instituted an annual post-hajj service delivery recognition event to serve as a motivation and appreciation to those who excelled in various services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims both at home and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Despite the challenges of the 2022 hajj, some NAHCON committees, states pilgrims welfare boards, private tour operators and service providers muscled the obstacles and served the pilgrims diligently.

After the 2019 hajj, the IHR organised a hajj excellence award that was attended by key stakeholders from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The late Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji; former NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad and the chairman of the World Hajj and Umrah Convention, Muhsin Tutla, were some of the dignitaries that graced the event in Abuja.