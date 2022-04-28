Mistakes in Bayelsa, Edo will not be repeated in 2023 elections ― Giadom

As the 2023 general election approaches, the National Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South, Chief Victor Giadom has said that with the success of its just-concluded National Convention, the party has been repositioned to take over the six states of the region in 2023.

He spoke to journalists on Thursday after he led a delegation of APC South-South Zone to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The delegation held a marathon meeting with the Deputy President of the Senate and it lasted for several hours.

Chief Giadom said the APC was determined and has what it takes to take over the control and governance of the region after the 2023 general elections.

The party, he emphasised, has learnt from its mistakes that led to two states – Bayelsa and Edo – being reclaimed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that such will not repeat itself.

He said: “We are here to ensure that we work with synergy, unity and purposefulness so that we can win the rest states in the South-South come 2023. You know that we lost Bayelsa for what I will call a little mistake. You know that for internal disagreement, we lost Edo State too. That is not to mean that APC is not strong in the South-South. We are going to test our popularity in 2023.





“We will ensure that we work together, bring victory to the entire South-South zone of this party and bring back APC in the six states of the South-South zone comes 2023.”

The APC South-South Zonal Vice Chairman pointed out that the success of the National Convention has brought to an end all insinuations about the crisis in the governing party.

He applauded the Deputy President of the Senate for his support to zonal leaders at the just concluded convention.

“We have come to have a meeting with our leader and a proud son of the South-South who has done so well for this country, to thank him for the support he gave to all of us in the just-concluded National Convention. And to solicit his usual support to reposition the party in the South-South so that we can ensure the victory of the party in 2023.

“You know that it is our responsibility to ensure that we drive the party to success and claim the six states in the South-South,” he said.

