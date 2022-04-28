2023: I will support candidates of your choice, Dickson tells Diri

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly and former governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has assured the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, of his resolve to give his support to all candidates chosen by his successor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election.

Senator Dickson gave this assurance shortly after he arrived at the Bayelsa State International Airport for the ongoing PDP Senatorial screening taking place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

The Senator who spoke to journalists at the Airport said that he would work for the success of all candidates selected through the process by the Governor because he is the leader and a critical stakeholder of the party.

He thanked a large number of party supporters for their continued support for the Governor and the PDP administration in the state.

He said: “I want to thank you all and I urge you to continue to support our party and our government.

“I believe that I will join the Governor, who is the leader of our party, to campaign for all the candidates that he and stakeholders will select in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of our party.”





The former Governor said that he was visiting the state to present himself for the screening of his political party in accordance with stipulations of the law and the party’s guidelines, with the commencement of the political process.

He thanked the huge crowd for coming out in the heavy rain to show sustenance of their solidarity, support and prayers.

“As you know today, I am in the state for a purpose. The political process has started. I am here to submit myself in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of our Party, the PDP.

“We thank God, our state is peaceful. I want to thank all our people; men, boys, chiefs, elders, women, people of all descriptions, of all ages who found time, even in spite of the weather that is not so clement, to be here, to wait here to receive me in this heartwarming manner.

“I lack the words to appreciate our people for their abiding solidarity and support, as well as their prayers. This is recurring and I think it is indeed humbling.

“I am also grateful to several others who are not able to come due to one reason or the other and those who came here to see me, I think it is very heartwarming,” he added.

It would be recalled that a group of top politicians from Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas, making up the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, had bought the expression of interest and nomination for the Senator and presented it to him in Abuja on March 30.

