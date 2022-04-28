Ex-APC governorship aspirant defects to SDP in Kwara

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, has officially defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Alhaji Lawal, who is one of the sons of the late former governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, was a governorship aspirant of the APC in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Alhaji Hakeem Lawal officially joined the SDP at his Idi Ape ancestral home, on Thursday, accompanied by a crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

Speaking with journalists immediately after formally registering for the party, Lawal said, “I visited my ancestral home to pay homage to my people. The welcome from the elders, women and the young folks was one of genuine love. I pray I’m able to repay their sincere love.

“I’ve consulted widely within and outside our structure across the 16 local government areas, the consensus was that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is the best for us, our group and the actualisation of our mission and vision for the state.

“Thus, I have listened to the yearnings of my people and registered as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State. I was accompanied by the chairman of SDP in Ilorin East, alongside some members of the local government executives, and all the 12 SDP ward chairmen in Ilorin East,” he said.





With the recent development, many political watchers in the state said that the lingering and unresolved crisis in the state chapter of the APC may have led to the exit of one of the leading chieftains of the party.

