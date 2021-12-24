Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (II)

In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-An’am 6:95-99, says: “It is God Who causeth the seed-grain and the date-stone to split and sprout. He causeth the living to issue from the dead and He is the one to cause the dead to issue from the living. That is God. Then how are ye deluded away from the truth? He it is that cleaveth the daybreak (from the dark): He makes the night for rest and tranquillity and the sun and moon for the reckoning (of time). Such is the judgment and ordering of (Him) the Exalted in Power the Omniscient. It is He Who maketh the stars (as beacons) for you that ye may guide yourselves with their help through the dark spaces of land and sea. We detail Our Signs for people who know. It is He who hath produced you from a single person: here is a place of sojourn and a place of departure. We detail Our signs for people who understand. It is He who sendeth down rain from the skies. With it We produce vegetation of all kinds from some We produce green (crops) out of which We produce grain heaped up (at harvest); out of the date-palm and its sheaths (or spathes) (come) clusters of dates hanging low and near: and (then there are) gardens of grapes and olives and pomegranates each similar (in kind) yet different (in variety) when they begin to bear fruit and the ripeness thereof. Behold! In these things there are signs for people who believe”.

In the creation of man and the cause of his death are the Signs and indeed the miracle of Almighty Allah. The Moulder of man from impure semen germinates us in the womb; causes our birth; nurture our growth; guides our affairs in life; and causes our deaths. The Holy Qur’an, Waq’ia 56:57-62 affirms: “It is We Who have created you. Why will ye not witness the truth? Do ye then see? The (human seed) that ye throw out. Is it ye who create it, or are We the Creators? We have decreed death to be your common lot, and We are not to be frustrated from changing your forms and creating you (again) in (forms) that ye know not. And ye certainly know already the first form of creation. Why then do ye not celebrate His praises?”

In fact, the latent faculties of the eyes, ears, nose, hands, legs, mouth, brain and others in man are enough to teach us the distinction between good and evil, to warn us of the dangers that beset our lives, and to believe in Allah (SWT). The Holy Qur’an, Al-A’raf 7:179 attests: “Many are the jinns and men We have made for hell. They have hearts wherewith they understand not eyes wherewith they see not and ears wherewith they hear not. They are like cattle nay more misguided: for they are heedless (of warning)”. The miracle of Almighty Allah manifests in the planting of seeds and harvesting of the yields. The Holy Qur’an, Waq’ia 56:63-67 reminds us: “See ye the seed that ye sow in the ground? Is it ye that cause it to grow, or are We the Cause? Were it Our Will, We could crumble it to dry powder, and ye would be left in wonderment (saying), ‘We are indeed left with debts (for nothing). Indeed are we shut out (of the fruits of our labour)’”.

In the provision of the water that we drink, and the fire that we kindle, the miracle of Almighty Allah manifests. The Holy Qur’an, Waqi’a 56:68-74 affirms: “See ye the water which ye drink? Do ye bring it down (in rain) from the cloud or do We? Were it Our Will, We could make it salt (and unpalatable). Then why do ye not give thanks? See ye the fire which ye kindle? Is it ye who grow the tree which feeds the fire, or do We grow it? We have made it a memorial (of Our handiwork), and an article of comfort and convenience for the denizens of deserts. Then celebrate with praises the name of thy Lord, The Supreme!”

Indeed, there are signs of Almighty Allah in the cause of nature in heavens, in our own selves, and on earth. The Holy Qur’an, Zariyat 51:20-23 says: “On the earth are signs for those of assured faith. As also in your own selves will ye not then see? And in heaven is your sustenance, as (also) that which ye are promised. Then, by the Lord of heaven and earth, this is the very truth, as much as the fact that ye can speak intelligently to each other”.

In the animal kingdom, sky, the mountains, earth, nature and all creation are great miracles of Almighty Allah. The Holy Qur’an, Gashiya 88:17-21 confirms: “Do they not look at the camels, how they are made? And at the sky, how it is raised high? And at the mountains, how they are fixed firm? And at the earth, how it is spread out? Therefore, do thou give admonition, for thou art one to admonish”.

In the altercation of the sun, the moon, the stars, and the interchange of the days and nights are the great miracles of Almighty Allah (Qur’an 30:20-27; 45:3-6). The Holy Qur’an, Yunus 10:5-6 confirms: “It is He Who made the sun to be a shining glory and the moon to be a light (of beauty), and measured out stages for her; that ye might know the number of years and the count (of time). Nowise did God create this but in truth and righteousness. (Thus) doth He explain His Signs in detail, for those who understand. Verily, in the alternation of the night and the day, and in all that God Hath created, in the heavens and the earth, are signs for those who fear Him”.

Truly, among the great miracles of Almighty Allah is the creation of mates for among ourselves, inspiring love and mercy in our hearts to live together and to raise good families. The Holy Qur’an, Rum 30:20-27 demonstrates: “Among His signs is this, that He created you from dust; and then, behold, ye are men scattered (far and wide)! And among His signs is this, that He created for you mates from among yourselves, that ye may dwell in tranquility with them and He has put love and mercy between your (hearts). Verily in that are signs for those who reflect. And among His signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the variations in your languages and your colours. Verily, in that are signs for those who know. And among His signs is the sleep that ye take by night and by day, And the quest that ye (make for livelihood) out of His bounty. Verily in that are signs for those who hearken. And among His signs, He shows you the lightning, by way both of fear And of hope, and He sends Down rain from the sky And with it gives life to the earth after it is dead. Verily in that are signs for those who are wise. And among His signs is this, that heaven and earth stand by His command. Then when He calls you, by a single call, from the earth, behold, ye (straightway) come forth. To Him belongs every being that is in the heavens and on earth. All are devoutly obedient to Him. It is He Who begins (the process of) creation then repeats it and for Him it is most easy. To Him belongs the loftiest similitude (We can think of) in the heavens and the earth for He is Exalted in Might, Full of wisdom”.

May Almighty Allah save us from wicked nations that demand special miracles from God to have faith and to worship God Almighty. Ameen.

