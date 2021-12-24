Ahmadi Muslim youths donate 511 pints of blood in Oyo

MEMBERS of the youth wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria (AMJN), Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, have completed the donation of 511 pints of blood to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and the South West zonal office of the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) for the year 2021.

The last donation for the year – 132 pints – was done last Saturday to the blood banks of the UCH and the NBSC.

The state president of MKAN, Mr Olalekan Ismail, said the motive behind the blood donation drive of the body was to save lives, contribute its quota to the wellbeing of the populace and complement the efforts of the government in the health sector.

Ismail described MKAN as the largest blood donor group to the UCH and the NBSC, on four occasions, this year.

He said the body, which had won awards in different areas of community service, had sustained the practice of constant blood donation for about four decades.

Ismail added: “Blood donation is already part of us as members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation. We have the orientation instilled in our hearts that after service to God Almighty, then service to fellow human beings is important and rewarding.

“Our members across the country are also flag-bearers of blood donation and other community services.”

The Zonal Care Manager, Mrs Egbeyemi Adebisi Jaiyeola and her assistant, Mrs Catherine Oluwatoyin Babalola, who received the MKAN blood donors on behalf of the NBSC, commended the group for its constant service.

Also at the UCH Blood Bank, the Chief Scientific Officer, Mrs Caring Yousouf, praised MKAN for its dedication to service to humanity.

