Islamic medical association gets new officers in Ogun

Dr Ibrahim Opeewe has been appointed as the new chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN).

Opeewe was inaugurated alongside 13 other executive members at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, to steer the affairs of the association for the next couple of years.

Their inauguration followed the results of a screening carried out recently by a committee chaired by Dr Kazeem Akinwande.

The newly-inaugurated chairman, Opeewe, said he saw the appointment as a call to duty; to bring together all medical practitioners under the Islamic faith.

He called on Muslims working in various healthcare institutions to support his administration to achieve the association’s dreams.

While urging all Muslims working in healthcare institutions to join the association, Opeewe pledged that his administration would work in accordance with the doctrines of Islam.

He said: “It is my pleasure, on behalf of the newly inaugurated members of Ogun State Executive Council of this great association, to accept the great responsibilities and Amanah placed on us through the Shuurah Committee.

“We see this selection as a trust and a duty which you have put on us, a successful discharge of which, we believe, will earn us Allah’s rahmah and immense reward.

“We do not see these as posts to be pompous about or use to earn fame or any ephemeral things of this world. That is why it was not contested; we just woke up to see the letters of appointment to the various positions, of course, after due consultations. Rather, we see them as a trial and a challenge that we cannot run away from as Muslims, yet the discharge of which is delicate. We believe that we are under Allah’s watchful eyes and those of His servants, too.

“I wish to reiterate that the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria belongs to us all; not to the doctors or nurses alone, but to all health workers and other professionals who are Muslims working in any hospital or health facilities.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Islamic medical association gets new officers in Ogun Islamic medical association gets new officers in Ogun Islamic medical association gets new officers in Ogun Islamic medical association gets new officers in Ogun.