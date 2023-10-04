There was panic at the National Assembly on Wednesday as a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, slumped on the floor of the Red Chamber during the screening exercise.

The nominee collapsed shortly after making a presentation of himself and waiting for questions from Senators.

He was later revived by medical doctors from the National Assembly Staff Clinic.

After regaining consciousness, Balarabe Lawal wanted to continue with the screening session, but the Senate declined, telling him to go and attend to his health challenge.

However, his appointment, along with the two others who appeared before the Senate for the screening, was confirmed.

The two other nominees now Ministers-Designate are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

