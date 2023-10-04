Vice President Kashim Shettima unveiled the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) for the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), urging the commission to prioritise investments in legacy projects, including agriculture, education, and smart transportation, also referred to as electric transport vehicles and tricycles.

Speaking upon receiving the 2020–2030 plan at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, he urged the board of the commission to be prudent with its resources and invest in projects that will have a lasting impact on the region.

“I will ask the board and management of NEDC to embark on legacy projects—projects that will stand the test of time. It is absolutely essential that you invest in agriculture and in new transport technology—electric tricycles and vehicles.

If you invest in smart transportation, it will cause a sea change, and you can even attract climate funding,” he added.

Shettima noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that total security is restored to the North-East region.

He pledged unalloyed support for NEDC to actualize all of its objectives but urged its board and management to “unite as a team and do what is right for the people.”

According to a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, the vice president acknowledged numerous challenges confronting the people of the region.

He noted that they could be overcome if the people and leaders worked together.

He expressed optimism that the region can overcome its challenges if there is a will, adding that while the government cannot manage poverty, it has to fight it.

He, therefore, tasked the NEDC with embarking on projects that would further engage the youth and create jobs.

He noted that although the sharing of palliatives was good, NEDC must invest in education, agriculture, and electric vehicles, which, according to him, are key areas for development.





Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the NEDC Board, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa said the purpose of the visit and presentation of the master plan was to highlight the importance of the document and ensure that it is implemented.

On his part, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said the master plan was in fulfilment of Section 8(1)(c) of the NEDC Act, which stipulates that the commission shall develop a master plan based on the needs assessment of the zone.

He noted that the 10-year development plan has four implementation phases, 11 pillars, and 529 schemes, programmes, and projects.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…