A group under the auspices of Omo Oke-Ogun Parapo in Northern Nigeria has joined other voices to call on President Bola Tinubu to include on his list of ministerial nominees Ahmed Raji (SAN) based on his antecedents and public service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the president of the group Alh. Abdul-Azeez Adebayo is made available to the media in Kaduna on Thursday.

The statement stated that, “Raji is a thoroughbred gentleman we loved by the entire Oke Ogun Community and has distinguished himself through various empowerment schemes for the Youth, the Elderly, the Women as well as the Orphans and the physically challenged as his own way of giving back to the community by way of service to the humanity in a most uncommon way.

The statement further added that Omo Oke –Ogun Parapo has noted the political prowess of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a talent hunter, he has demonstrated this divine gift in his political journey and we sincerely believe that Barr. Ahmed Raji really fits into the calculation of a truly competent Government.

“In this regard, we hereby appeal to all political jobbers and other mischief makers to stop castigating ministerial nominees and allow Mr. President to concentrate on his duties as he is currently busy looking at how best to form the Government that will help him deliver on his campaign promises.

“We make bold to say that Barrister Ahmed Raji possesses a fine pedigree and is one of the best technocrats in Oyo state in whatever capacity one may think of.

“He is a silent achiever and has devoted huge resources to sensitisation and mobilization of the electorates towards the electoral success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is well loved and respected by Traditional Rulers, the Political Class and opinion leaders across the political persuasion on account of his selfless service to the community and for his philanthropic gestures for the aged and the downtrodden.”

