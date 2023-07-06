In Arogbo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, a mentally ill man reportedly strangled a 17-year-old secondary school student to death.

The victim, identified as Timibra Meretighan, was taking his Junior Secondary WAEC examination at Ijaw National High School in Arogbo when he was attacked by the mentally ill man, who proceeded to strangle him.

According to an eyewitness, the mentally deranged man gained access to the school premises and the examination hall, causing the students to scatter in order to avoid harm.

Unfortunately, Meretighan, who couldn’t run fast enough, was caught by the suspect. The suspect held him by the neck and strangled him to death.

The mentally ill man claimed that he killed the victim because he had called him a madman. Seeking revenge, he traced the victim to his school and carried out the act.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect had been apprehended by the state police.

The principal of Ijaw National High School reported the incident to the police, explaining that a 27-year-old man forcibly entered the school premises and killed one of the students.

“The principal of Ijaw High School came to the station to report that one Oke Loya, 27 years old, who sought shelter at the security gate during the rain, strangled one of the students to death,” the PPRO said.

She continued, “He said the man killed one Timibra Meretighan, a 17-year-old boy from Arogbo-Ibe. The suspect claimed that the student called him a madman. The suspect has been arrested and detained in police custody.”

