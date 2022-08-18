Menstrual Health a health issue, not a hygiene issue — WHO

IN line with the World Health Organisation’s recognition of menstrual health as a health issue and not a hygiene issue, Immunotherapy Nigeria Ltd, has introduced a biomolecules product, Immunocal, to improve women’s health globally, Nigeria in particular.

Founder of Immunotherapy Nigeria, Dr Lawrence Olagunju, in a media release, said Immunocal, a novel class of immunotherapy, was designed to supply the molecules needed by the body to repair itself.

Olagunju said it also helps to improve menstrual health for women, control autoimmune conditions, address resistant infectious diseases effectively, among many other benefits.

Stating that women no longer need to suffer in silence, he said Immunocal has the ability to influence simultaneously, the three most important biosynthesis of health.

He said Immunocal is formulated from undenatured whey protein isolate with over 28 micro and macromolecules, that assists cells in maintaining optimal concentrations of the three most important biosynthesis in the body — neurotransmitters, catecholamines, and intracellular glutathione synthesis.

Olagunju, who is also the CEO of Immunotherapy Nigeria Ltd, added: “This is a unique formulation of 28 bioactive biomolecules that are proven with the ability to repair damaged womb and ovaries cells, restore normal, pain-free period flow, and achieve good ovulation, with a potential of obtaining pregnancy faster in women who are pregnancy challenged.”

Olagunju explained that Immunocal has the ability to provide the complete nine essential and the 11 non-essential amino acids aside from its sialic acid.

Sialic acid has recently been studied for its ability to improve memory, learning, and brain development.

Commenting on the randomised use of Immunocal treatment-related reactions, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan, Dr Adesoji Fasanmade, said: “Immunocal is a proven standard of care for body cells repairs and provides a significant improvement in survival for patients with diseases.

“A partner product such as Immunocal is very effective in treating resistant malaria if administered with ACT drugs. With a full course of Immunocal taken for 90 days, patients are disease-free for several years.

“We give immunocal to patients who have diabetes, hypertension, and some other diseases that may want to reduce the immunity of the patient. Adding Immunocal to the primary medication of such patients makes them more equipped to compact the effect of that disease and heal faster. I will advise patients to have a complete dosage of Imunnocal for 90 days.”