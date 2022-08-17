Insecurity: Akeredolu urges Ondo residents to share information on criminals

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on residents of the state to share and provide information with security agencies that can lead to the arrest of kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

Akeredolu noted that exposing criminal elements within the state would help to check insecurity in the state and expose criminal-minded elements within communities in the state.

Akeredolu while speaking through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, promised to give a N50,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

Ademola-Olateju, while briefing journalists after the weekly State Executive Council meeting said the moves were aimed at encouraging citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of N50,000.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists.

“The Toll-Free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.”

She urged the people of the state to help the government in the fight against bandits and insurgents by exposing the terrorists living in their neighbourhoods.

He, however, said the government would protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in their area.

