Medallion Data Centre appoints Oluseyi Olanrewaju as CFO

Leading provider of carrier-neutral data centre services, Medallion Data Centre, has announced the appointment of an award-winning financial expert, Dr Oluseyi Olanrewaju as its new Chief Financial Officer.

An astute, diligent, value-driven finance professional, with over 20 years of progressive experience from global multi-billion-dollar companies, Olarewaju brings onboard Medallion Data Centre resourceful experience with a proven track record of success.

Prior to his appointment, Oluseyi was once the Executive Director of Finance, Board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria). He is currently a member of, Governing Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He has held various senior roles in Multinational Organisations like Mixta Africa, General Electric, MTN Nigeria, Dimension Data, PwC, Zenith Bank, Konga etc.

He is a seasoned Finance/IFRS/IPSAS expert and respected analyst on Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting matters, with practical experience spanning virtually all sectors of business endeavour and academics.

Known as an effective cross-functional team leader with creative problem-solving skills and decisiveness, he’s expected to foster productive partnerships with internal stakeholders and clients to achieve corporate goals, streamlining operations and controlling costs to deliver substantial revenue growth in highly competitive business markets.

His financial acumen spans key areas including general administration, payables, revenue reporting, receivables, general ledger administration, tax management, audit, treasury operations and risk management.

In 2019, he was named Chief Financial Officer of the year at the 5th Nigeria Finance Innovation Award held in Lagos.

Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani, the Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Data Centres, said: “Oluseyi joins us at the period we are embarking on exciting expansion across the West African region. Having recently become part of Digital Realty, world leading Datacentre provider, we want to continue our growth strategy and improve our service offerings to current and potential customers, providing unmatched service in the data centre space. Oluseyi is joining us at a time we need his expertise in financial engineering to ensure not just successful implementation of new world-class datacenters, but also making sure we continue to remain a profitable organization in our current datacentre operations”

