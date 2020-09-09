Mechanic arraigned for alleged spare parts theft in Lagos 

A 40-year-old mechanic, Abiodun Adedeji, has appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing spare parts of a container truck valued at N150,000.

Adedeji, a resident of Shomolu area of Lagos, was charged for stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11.00 a.m. on June 8 at Suru Alaba, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant was given the flywheel of a Kalmar container truck as a sample, in order to purchase the same brand for his customer, Sapir Container Ltd.

According to her, the defendant did not purchase new flywheel as promised and, neither did he return the sample given to him, back to the owner, Sapir.

The prosecutor said the defendant, however, sold the flywheel given to him, as scrap for N2,000.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

It would be recalled that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for an offender.

The Magistrate, Mrs L.Y. Balogun, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Balogun directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until Sept. 24, for mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

mechanic

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

mechanic