Meathub debuts in Lagos

Meathub, a meat sharing platform that allows the purchase of very affordable high-quality meat conveniently has been introduced to the Lagos livestock market.

According to the Project Director for Meathub, Linda Obi, this platform has been established to change the way we buy and handle meat. “We aim to provide traceable, fit-for slaughter animals that are fit for consumption to all individuals across the state and beyond.”

Meathub is expected to bridge the gap between livestock lovers and access to clean, traceable, fit for consumption, and high affordable quality livestock.

This meat sharing platform allows individuals the opportunity to experience, purchase and consume livestock that has been processed under strict global standards to ensure meat handling best practices.

Daily, Lagosians face several set-backs while purchasing livestock including the unsanitary environment where the livestock is processed, the inconvenience during market runs and the unsafeness of the livestock processed. Meathub has been established to bridge this gap and provide Lagosians with affordable meat processed under the highest hygiene standards.

This one-stop digitised meat sharing platform has products ranging from beef to chevon goat meat and chicken. Each individual has the opportunity to share livestock at affordable rates and products can be picked up at a designated Meathub store near you or be cost-effectively delivered to the customers across the state.

