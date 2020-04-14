Osun governor extends lockdown order by another 14 days, to begin on Friday

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Tuesday night extended the lockdown order in the state by another 14 days.

In a broadcast on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), the governor explained that the development was aimed at checkmating the spread of coronavirus and consolidate on measures deployed to halt the escalation of the virus.

However, Oyetola stated that the new 14 days extension of the lockdown order will commence on Friday, thereby relaxing the stay-at-home order for only two days so that residents can restock for their essential commodities.

According to him, “you will all recall that following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in the state of on March 25, 2020 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, we ordered a partial lockdown on the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The second case was recorded three days later, while the partial lockdown was still on.

“Then came the unexpected arrival of 127 returnees from Ivory Coast shortly after the second case. That sporadically shot the number of persons in isolation from two to 129, necessitating the imposition of a two-week sit-at-home order which came into effect midnight March 31, 2020 to contain the spread of the virus and keep our people safe.

“The decision to impose a lockdown on the state was a painful one, but its outcomes have proven that we took the best decision as no new case was recorded during the two-week total lockdown period.”

“One of the two earlier cases has since been discharged after testing negative twice. Also, 110 out of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees tested negative and have been released while 10 out of the remaining 17 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have tested negative twice and have been released to join their families. The remaining seven that tested positive are receiving adequate treatment at our facility in Ejigbo.

“We owe all these achievements above to the good people of the state whose patience encouraged us to take extreme and decisive decisions during these perilous times. We thank you all for your support, patience and sacrifice during these difficult times.We urge you all to continue to obey the regulations to avert community transmission.

“Sincere appreciation is due to our religious leaders, who like good shepherds, convinced their congregations to not only obey our regulations but also to support us with prayers. Our traditional rulers are our pillars of support and our direct channels to our people. They played a great role in ensuring huge compliance with the sit-at-home order.”

“Our health workers who took the fight to our common enemy day and night to ensure that we are all safe are the heroes of the ongoing war against the virus. On behalf of the government and people of Osun, I thank them all for their stellar services to the State and her people.”