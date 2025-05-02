MCSN, NCC to train DJs on copyrights

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) will hold a one day training session for members of the Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN).

The training session themed, “Training in Copyright Laws and Enforcement Strategies”, will take place at the Lagos Airport Hotel on Wednesday, May 7. The event, specially designed for members of the Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) seeks to empower DJs with the essential knowledge about the proper use of musical works and the legal responsibilities they bear under the Nigerian Copyright Act 2022.

Also, they will learn the consequences of copyright infringement. The session will focus on sensitising DJs on the critical importance of respecting the intellectual property rights of music creators. It will expose to them that the unauthorised use of copyright music in their trade is now a criminal offence under the new Act.

DJs who are major players in the entertainment industry must recognise that without music there will be no entertainment for them to offer. They will also be made to understand that respecting copyright laws ensures that musicians and creators receive their rightful dues for their creativity and labor.

Speaking on the importance of the training, MCSN emphasised that DJs are vital to the music and entertainment ecosystem and it is crucial they (DJs) understand that the music they use is someone’s intellectual property.

“The goal is not on only to enforce compliance but to build a culture of respect, partnership and sustainability between DJs and music creators” said a spokesman for the society. The training will feature seasoned legal and copyright experts including representatives from the NCC who will explain the provision of the copyright Act, answer questions and provide guidance on the best practices moving forward.