Umar succeeds Hadiyatullah as Shariah Council president

THE Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced its vice president, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, as its new president.

The announcement followed the death on Monday of the council’s erstwhile president, Shaykh AbdurRasheed Hadiyatullah.

Hadiyyatullah, also the founder and Director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria, Iwo, Osun State, passed away at the age of 81 following a brief illness. He was buried on Tuesday.

An Islamic newspaper, Muslim News, reported that the SCSN confirmed Umar’s appointment in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Malam Nafiu Baba Ahmed.

According to the statement, the appointment is in accordance with the constitution and established procedures of the council.

“The Vice President, Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar OON, has been unanimously confirmed as the new President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

“We express our full confidence in Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar’s leadership, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of Shari’ah and justice.

“The position of Vice President will be announced in due course, in Shaa Allah. We seek the continuous prayers and support of the Ummah as the Council continues its mission of upholding and promoting Islamic principles across Nigeria,” the SCSN said.

It described the death of Shaykh Hadiyatullah as a great loss not only to the Council but to the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and beyond.

The council prayed Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Dr. Umar is reported to be a prominent figure in the field of Islamic studies and Islamic finance in Nigeria.

Eminent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had mourned the death of Hadiyatullah and paid tributes to the deceased.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Shaykh Hadiyyatullah as a respected Islamic scholar who devoted most of his life to Islam and humanity.

“As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Council. As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

“As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College,” President Tinubu stated.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in his own statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, described the late Muslim leader as a beacon of compassion, spiritual rectitude, and a true leader in Islam.

“My heart goes out to Muslims all over Nigeria mourning the death of the great Islamic shepherd who always sided with the truth and doing so with a great sense of humility.

“I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship and advice throughout my years in office as president, and well after that.

“He will be remembered for calling for peace at all times,” Buhari said.

Also, the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Muslim community in Iwo and across Nigeria following the passing of Shaykh Hadiyatullah.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, described Hadiyatullah as a revered Islamic scholar and jurist whose legacy will continue to guide generations to come.

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, described Hadiyatullah’s death as a personal loss to him.

In a statement issued in Ibadan by his media aide, Akintayo Abolade, Alhaji Akinola, said he took solace in the conviction that Shaykh Hadiyatullah led a fulfilled life which should be emulated by all.