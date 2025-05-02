Dukiya Investments marks fourth anniversary with milestones in real estate expansion

Dukiya Investments, a prominent Nigerian real estate firm, celebrated its fourth anniversary on Monday with a press briefing at its headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

The co-founders, Bayo Lawal and Lukman Shobowale, reflected on the company’s journey, highlighting significant achievements and expressing gratitude to their dedicated staff.

Since its inception in 2021, Dukiya Investments has completed over 15 real estate projects, serving more than 2,000 clients. The company has expanded its operations beyond Nigeria, establishing offices in five states and extending its reach to four continents.

Bayo Lawal, the co-founder and Head of Growth, attributed the company’s growth to a combination of divine favour and the unwavering commitment of the team.

“Our journey has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with a vision, and through God’s grace and the relentless effort of our staff, we’ve achieved milestones that seemed ambitious at the outset,” Lawal stated.

Lukman Shobowale, co-founder and Head of Business emphasized the strategic business decisions that propelled Dukiya’s success. “Our focus has always been on delivering value to our clients. By understanding market dynamics and investing in our team’s development, we’ve been able to navigate challenges and seize opportunities effectively,” Shobowale explained.

The company’s portfolio includes residential and commercial properties, with notable projects in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and international locations.

Dukiya’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted name in real estate.

In the past year alone, Dukiya Investments reported a 25% increase in client base and a 30% growth in revenue. The company also expanded its workforce by 20%, reflecting its commitment to job creation and economic development.

Lawal highlighted the importance of innovation in the company’s operations. “We’ve embraced technology to enhance our services, from virtual property tours to streamlined client communication. This approach has not only improved efficiency but also enriched the client experience,” he noted.

Shobowale, who has been recognized for his leadership in the industry, including being named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Real Estate Conference and Recognition Award (RECRA) 2023, spoke about the company’s future plans. “We’re looking to expand our footprint further, exploring new markets and introducing innovative housing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients,” he said.

The anniversary celebration also served as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of Dukiya’s employees. “Our team is the backbone of our success. Their dedication, creativity, and professionalism have been instrumental in achieving our goals,” Lawal expressed.

As Dukiya Investments embarks on its fifth year, the company remains committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering value to its clients. With a solid foundation and a clear vision, Dukiya is poised for continued growth in the dynamic real estate sector.