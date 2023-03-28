Israel Arogbonlo

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos, has reacted to the allegations of ethnic profiling and voter intimidation against the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

According to him, MC Oluomo must face the law if there is evidence pointing to his culpability.

He stated this when featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

MC Oluomo, a few days to the March 18 governorship elections in the State, was seen in a viral video cautioning Igbo voters who would not cast their ballots for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stay home.

After backlash, the APC loyalist made an attempt to clear things up, saying he spoke in a playful tone and was addressing a lady called “Iya Chukwudi”, not the Igbo in Lagos as widely circulated.

When asked if he saw reason in the calls for the arrest of MC Oluomo, the deputy governor said, “I’m not calling for the arrest of anybody. I’m not a police officer; I’m not a prosecutor. People will look at the evidence.

“In the case of MC Oluomo, he has come out to say that he was actually referring to one woman that is Mama Chinedu, or something like that. There’s a video that shows that and that woman said, ‘He was talking to me and we’ve been friends or he’s been my customer for years’.

“[She said] that he was talking to her. So, I don’t know the facts, but people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, of course, he must pay for it. It’s as simple as ABC”.

According to him, it is “very unfortunate” that voters were profiled on election day and that people were not allowed to vote because of what they looked like.

“That’s absolute nonsense. If it happened and there are videos, people should be arrested and prosecuted. That’s the bottom line,” he said.

EAD ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE