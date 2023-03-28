By: Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

No fewer than about 24 passengers travelling from Zaria, in Kaduna State to Lagos, have died in a ghastly road traffic crash involving a truck carrying eighty seven (87) persons at Etsu woro village in Lavun local government area of Niger State.

Tribune Online metro gathered that the accident occurred on Monday night at about 10:10pm along Bida – Mokwa road.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Kumar Tsukwan, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, adding that his men immediately responded to the distressed call at the scene within eight minutes of receiving the report of the accident.

He stated further that the articulated vehicle (truck) was carrying 84 persons including 74 males, six females and seven children before involving in a lone accident, highlighting that 45 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries including 39 males, three females and three children while 10 others survived the auto crash unscathed , without sustaining injuries.

He said, “the victims were evacuated to General Hospital, Kutigi for prompt medical attention while corpses of the deceased victims were taken to the mortuary section of the general hospital, at Kutigi and the truck was cleared on the road”.

According to him, items recovered at the scene includes, (bags of Grounded / corn while other items were handed-over to the Police, he further explained.

