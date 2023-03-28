Adelowo Oladipo

Niger State Governor and Chairman of North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has felicitated with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he turns 71.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel- Berje described the celebrant who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, as a Political colossus, with outstanding records of achievements.

He said Tinubu has remained an icon in the political history of Nigeria considering his positive impact on many lives.

The Governor acknowledged that the septuagenarian has inspired and mentored many people who have become successful political leaders.

According to him, “Asiwaju is a great leader. His contributions to the political growth of the Nation are legendary.

“I pray as he celebrates his 71st birthday, God will continue to grant him good health and wisdom especially as he will soon hold the reins of Power of the Nation,” said the Governor.

