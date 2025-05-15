May 29: Delta govt lists projects for commissioning

Several projects have been lined up for inauguration in Delta state as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration marks its second anniversary come May 29.

However, due to the volume of completed projects, the Governor may not be able to commission all of them personally, the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba on Thursday, Mr. Charles Aniagwu listed

some of the key projects to include the Beneku Bridge, Ishiagu-Ewulu Road and Bridge, Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads in Warri, erosion control in Okpanam, Olomoro-Igbide Road, Otolokpo to Boji-Boji Owa, Akumazi-Owere-Olubor Road, and Obi-Ibabu Road, among others.

“We have also installed medical equipment at Asaba Specialist Hospital, Warri Central Hospital, and Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara, all aimed at improving healthcare delivery and reducing medical tourism,” he said.

Aniagwu emphasised that some projects may be opened for public use without formal commissioning.

“There are just too many. In some cases, members of the State Executive Council will be delegated to handle inaugurations,” he explained.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, the commissioner said the administration has left “bold and remarkable footprints” across the state, particularly in rural infrastructure and public service delivery.

“In almost two years, we can see very bold and remarkable achievements by Governor Oborevwori and his team. We have provided roads in various communities, reducing travel time from Asaba to Ughelli to just one hour and forty-five minutes,” Aniagwu said.

He also noted that development projects have reached many previously underserved coastal communities.

“We were at Ode-Itsekiri, where the Trans-Warri bridges and access roads to creek communities are progressing well.

“We have also revived work on the Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Local Government Area, which will help connect several coastal communities to the upland,” he added.

The commissioner reiterated Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to the overall development of the state, saying governance will not take a back seat even as political activities increase.

“Governor Oborevwori has instructed all cabinet members and agency heads to remain focused. Governance will not be sidelined. For every project executed, payment is made promptly after certification, showcasing our prudent approach to resource management,” Aniagwu assured.

He dismissed concerns from critics, stating, “Anyone suggesting that the administration is losing grip is far from the truth. The Governor remains committed to delivering results.”

On job creation, Aniagwu said the administration has empowered over 250,000 Deltans through various programmes coordinated by inter-ministerial departments and agencies, including the D-CARES grant initiative.

Addressing security, he noted that the state government has taken proactive steps to combat insecurity. “The Inspector General of Police was in the state recently to commission operational vehicles. We have also improved street lighting across urban centres,” he added.

On rising house rents in Asaba and other parts of the state, Aniagwu said the government is expanding livable spaces through a housing scheme that includes the construction of 50 residential units in each local government area. The pilot phase in Ozoro, Owa-Oyibu, and Kwale features 30 three-bedroom flats and 20 two-bedroom flats.

