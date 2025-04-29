Malaria: Delta govt to distribute over 3.1 million mosquito nets in 2025

A total of 3,182,157 insecticide-treated mosquito nets are expected to be distributed across Delta State in 2025 as part of efforts to eradicate malaria in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in Asaba on Tuesday by the Delta State Ministry of Health and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) during a media training session for the mass campaign on malaria elimination.

Speaking at the occasion, the State Ministry of Health Programme Manager for Malaria, Dr Julie Aniah, urged journalists to take an active interest in malaria elimination campaign activities.

The Campaign Manager at Society for Family Health, Mr Gbue Denen Daniel, in his briefing, stated that evidence has shown Nigeria accounts for nearly 110 million clinically diagnosed cases of malaria annually, representing approximately 30 per cent of childhood deaths and 11 per cent of maternal deaths.

According to him, “Malaria is the most common preventable public health problem in Nigeria, yet it takes a lethal toll on 97 per cent of Nigerians, especially children under five years of age and pregnant women.

“It is the leading cause of absenteeism from schools, offices, farms, markets, and other workplaces, resulting in lower productivity.

“In addition to the direct health impacts, malaria also imposes a huge social and economic burden on our communities and country. Billions of naira are lost annually in treatment costs, prevention efforts, and man-hours.

“Over 31 million estimated cases of malaria occur annually in Nigeria.

“Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. One assured way is to sleep inside a properly hung net every night.

“There is evidence of a reduction in malaria prevalence in Nigeria. The 2015 Malaria Indicators Survey indicated a 27 per cent prevalence rate, compared to 42 per cent in 2010. The 2018 NDHS recorded a further decline to 22 per cent.”

He advised mosquito net users to wash them with mild soap when dirty and to avoid using detergent for washing.

