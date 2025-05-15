Aminu Kafur appointed FUDMA Acting Vice Chancellor

Professor Aminu Ado Kafur, has been appointed acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), in Katsina State.

Professor Kafur, until his appointment on Monday at the 130th special Senate meeting of the university, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university.

This was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the FUDMA’s Director of Information and Protocol, Nasir Abdul in Katsina.

According to him, Kafur was the only nominated candidate for the position, but his candidature was put to vote and he polled 92 to two votes for and against.

He added that the new vice chancellor will take over from Professor Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, whose tenure elapsed on Monday.

According to the statement, Hamisu-Bichi, during the meeting, explained that the special senate session was summoned to appoint an acting Vice Chancellor, pending the selection of a substantive one.

Hamisu-Bichi said that as his tenure will end, there was the need to have an acting vice chancellor in order not to create a vacuum.

He stressed the need for all the senate members of the university to participate in the selection process for the acting vice chancellor.

Kafur, who hails from Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, was born on June 13, 1972.

