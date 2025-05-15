IsDB trains KSPIU on SAPZ implementation

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has concluded a two-day start-up workshop for Kano State Programme Implementation Unit (KSPIU), as part of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme in the state.

The SAPZ was established as modern in-country agro-processing capacity to supply the domestic market, promote green investments, and provide profitable market outlets to rural households.

The Project Management Specialist of the IsDB in Abuja, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Mustapha, said the bank will commit $217 million as total package for the state.

“There is a package of $217 million for Kano State, and $150 has already been committed. We have commenced operation in Kano, and we hope to go far,” he said.

For the overall success of the programme, the Federal Government has partnered African Development Bank (AfDB), IsDB and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), using its complementary expertise, experience and comparative advantage in the setting-up of the SAPZ.

The objective of the programme is to meet the domestic food supply gap, provide income and employment opportunities for rural dwellers.

The IsDB, as one of the giant partners, moved to train the stakeholders in Kano PIU for successful implementation of the programme.

Mustapha further said that the objective of the workshop was to let the agency understand IsDB’s operational procedures and guidelines, including key project management, procurement and report issues to ensure smooth project implementation.

He added that the workshop will help to develop and agree on actionable strategy and realistic timelines for activities of the programme.

“Part of the objective of this workshop is to discuss how to achieve target set out in 2025 annual work budget and procurement plan.

“Also, to guide the executing agency on IsDB’s standard templates for project reporting and Project Implementation Assessment and Support Report (PIASR) to conduct field visit to one of the proposed Agro-Industrial Hub (AIH) and Agricultural Transformation Centre (ATC) sites to discuss and resolve any other relevant project implementation issues,” Mustapha added.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Danjuma Mahmoud, said the state government is committed to the implementation of the SAPZ, especially as it goes in tandem with its commitment to agricultural development.

He said the commitment of the state government is part of the reasons it put in place PIU working towards the implementation of the project.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-administration is ready for the implementation of the SAPZ with a view to transform agriculture sector in the state,” the commissioner said.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Kabiru Yusuf, disclosed that $538 million was committed from three development financiers to the federal government.

Yusuf said the fund was unboarded to the state governments, in which Kano secured the $138 million.

