Matawalle will not resign, APC replies PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter has said the state governor, Bello Matawalle will not resign contrary to their recent call for the party for the governor to resign.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in a press conference, addressed by the state chairman of the party Bala Mande called on the governor to resign because of his failure to address the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Mande had alleged that while many citizens of the state were killed the governor is in Niger Republic enjoying himself leaving its people in a state of despair and hopelessness.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau on Tuesday, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Yusuf Idris alleged that the PDP was solely behind banditry activities in the state as most of their members were involved in mining activities.

Idris alleged that mining activity that was viewed as a major reason for banditry in the state was controlled by the majority of the PDP stalwarts in the state including a former Minister of Defence.

He said: “General Aliyu Gusau, who is the biological father of Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the current PDP leader in the state-controlled over 70 per cent of the mining licenses before they were revoked by the Federal Government.

“One will be left with no option but to believe that, Aliyu Gusau and other PDP stalwarts were behind banditry in Zamfara because their mining sites were never attacked by bandits.

“Similarly, he (Aliyu Gusau) and other PDP members have never come to the state to sympathise with the government and people of the state whenever there was a bandits attack.

“The reason why the PDP is not happy with the feat being attained by the Governor and the APC in addressing insecurity in the state is that they are the ones behind the criminals, thus fighting bandits is like fighting the PDP in the state.”

According to him, PDP members were not happy with Governor Matawalle’s defection to the APC, that was why they were trying to intimidate him and accused him of none performance.

“After many open and nocturnal attempts by the PDP in the state to reverse the defection of Governor Matawalle from their party have failed, they now resorted to placing the Governor in a bad light on the issue of security.”

But he contended that “Matawallen Maradun is the first governor to set up a Ministry of Security and Home Affairs because of his concern in addressing the security challenges and he also established the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, both ministries are doing very well for the purposes they were established.

“In addition, the governor approved the recruitment and training of 500 youths from each of the 17 Emirates of the state and with their knowledge of their respective areas, they are all doing very well too in complementing the efforts of the formal security making it easier to track down and deal with the criminals.”

