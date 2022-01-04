New Year baby gets scholarship, others from JCI in Abeokuta

The first baby of the year has received a scholarship, cash, and material gifts from the Junior Chambers International (JCI), RockCity Chapter, and its partners.

The baby delivered by Mrs Akinwande Omolabake at the Primary Health Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta at about 1:35 am was selected to benefit from the drive which forms part of the organization’s activities to commemorate the New Year.

JCI Rockcity President, JCI Amb. Olalekan Egbetola who led other members to the (PHC) said the scholarship will cover the baby’s education up to the secondary school level.

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun also visited the new baby boy while visiting babies of year across the state with gifts of baby items and cash.

Mrs Abiodun In her remarks appreciated the efforts of the organization (JCI Rock City) for organizing a project in honouring the baby of the year, adding that her office is open to more future collaborations with JCI Rock City.

On his part, JCI Rockcity President appreciated Mrs Abiodun for partnering with them explaining that the “Baby of Impact” project was in partnership with JAO Foundation, Ojulowo Omoluabi, and Rotaract.

Egbetola said: “I appreciate her financial and moral support, I acknowledged the involvement of Her Excellency service to humanity which has been outstanding and we are proud to associate with her office and look forward to more future partnership as our ideology align with that of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR) towards Building Our Future Together.”

The National Director of Communication JCI Nigeria, Ayodele Ajayi, further noted that JCI Rock City has been on the Baby of Impact project since 2013.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…