Matawalle should be careful

Letters
By
Matawalle terrorism Imperative of reviewing NDDC Amendment Bill, On secret societies, Time for Southwest presidency, voters Africa’s response to energy, milk Place of data analysis, 2023: We 2023: We must get it Dignity in legitimate labour,Islam Why always, inequality Need for good mental, Sex education and parental responsibility , Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

The Zamfara State government has officially directed the inhabited communities of the state to carry arms for self-defense as a result of the insurmountable bandits attack shattering the state, leading to the destruction of lives and personal possessions of the zone’s commoners. This action, however, would add fuel to the sad development unfolding in the state and beyond by potentially making it unmanageable because everyone would have a gun to protect themself from this foreboding omen. This defensive stance would lead to the offensive.

The Zamfara State government should therefore be conscious of the fact that the Ukraine war, which induced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ring up Ukrainian civilians to take up arms in defense of Russia’s invasion of their state capital of Kyiv, was the result of Russia’s military outmatching Ukraine’s on every level, implying that the Ukrainian military may not be able to withstand and deter a full-scale invasion.

Mexico should be a case study as it became precedent in the past that was internally destabilized by its inner most citizens when they were constitutionally allowed to hold weapons for self-defense. As such, we need to thoroughly observe the situations in those developed countries and identify those areas where they erred so that we would avoid repeating what they did.

Despite the fact that Nigeria is one of the biggest African countries with military power, the one million dollar questions are; is our military number insufficient to strike back against these outlaws’ threat? Or are they not functioning effectively in undertaking this hazardous assignment? This action would seriously make the efforts of our brave military less appreciative as in reality they have been audaciously doing their best to safeguard our lives and properties day-in-day-out.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a country like Nigeria, where breach of law has prevalently become the norm, what then can be expected to happen if a citizen takes up arms? This is an improper decision that should be changed to a better option. What is the essence of creating various security units in the country if they cannot be utilised in a bid to defeat those terrorising the country?

Instead of coming up with this idea, why not engage the state vigilantes and empower them with advanced sophisticated weaponry and train them with military tactics to strengthen our military capacity? Zamfara State government should request support from the Federal Government in employing more civilians for this vigilante unit in different areas of the state to fight these law violators.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki


Musbahumuhammad258@gmail.com

 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More