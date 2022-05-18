Matawalle creates two additional emirates

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has signed into law, the amended Emirates Councils Establishment law, effectively creating two more Emirates to the existing 17 in the state.

The law, earlier passed by the State Legislature was presented to His Excellency in his office by the leadership of the House of Assembly for his consent, which he effectively did.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa, on Wednesday.

The statement said the two emirates created under the new law are Yandoton Daji emirate with a second class Emir created out of the present Tsafe Emirate in the state.

“It will consist of Yandoton Daji, Keta, Kizara, Bawa Kwanga, Kwaren Ganuwa, Danjibga, and Kuncin Kalgo districts with Headquarters at Birnin Yandoto.

“While the second emirate is Bazai, also with a second class Emir to comprise Bazai, Jangeru, Galadi, Katuru, Birnin Yaro, Tungar Kaho and Tubali districts with headquarters at Jangeru.





“Governor Matawalle expressed the hope that the new development will strengthen the existing bond of quality of traditional leadership at the grassroots level, pointing out that his government will always satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the people especially when they are in tune with the developmental policies of his administration.

“He called on the affected Emirate Councils to be constituted to use the new opportunities at their doorstep to foster more unity and instil more cohesion and discipline in the society as inherited from our forefathers.”

