Elon Musk: Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months 

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, has said that political attacks on him will escalate dramatically in coming months.

He made the statement via a tweet on Wednesday.

He wrote:

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Recall that Elon Musk has been in the news ever since he indicated an interest in buying a major stake in Twitter.





Since then, his comments on the possible changes he would effect as the new owner of Twitter have continued to make the headlines.

Recently, Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain was aired on Channel 4, and Tesla’s CEO took it personally.

According to Marca, the documentary illustrates Musk’s public behavior as an online persona.

Musk generated controversy on Twitter questioning the efficacy of vaccines and expanding white supremacy talking points.

The documentary highlighted Musk’s achievements. However, it also showed the multimillionaire lawsuit that Tesla faced over racism allegations.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the SEC is probing Musk’s late reporting of his stake in Twitter.

Elon Musk himself has been critical of Twitter’s operations. CNBC reports that in the midst of his deal to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk has called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to look into the social network’s user numbers.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, wrote in an informal Twitter poll on Tuesday, “Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?” He then said, in response to a follower, who suggested the SEC begin an investigation, “Hello @SECGov, anyone home?”