Matawalle calls for probe into DICON explosion

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has called for a probe into the ordnance explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) facility in Kaduna last Saturday.

The Minister said this while speaking during a visit to the explosion site, assuring Nigerians that the incident was an incident and is under control to enable DICON’s operations to remain intact.

Briefings from experts revealed that the blast occurred during the destruction of expired and hazardous military materials, including ammonium nitrate, primer caps, and propellants.

They also said safety protocols were being followed at the time of the explosion.

Matawalle emphasised that a full-scale investigation will be launched to uncover the exact cause and establish measures to prevent future occurrences.

“The welfare of affected personnel and their families will be prioritised, and adequate support will be provided,” he added.

