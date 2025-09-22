FCT council polls: INEC releases final list of candidates

Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Area Council election to hold next February, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced its release of candidates of the 17 political parties eligible to field candidates.
According to a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, “the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”
The statement read: “It will be recalled that on 18th August 2025, the Commission published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election. A total of 17 Political Parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00 pm on Monday, 11th August 2025, and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.
ALSO READ: Oyo govt pushes programme-based budgeting to drive inclusive development
“Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT Area Council Election. The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender, and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.
“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of the death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day, as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.
“The FCT Area Council election will hold on Saturday, 21st February 2026.“
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now