FCT council polls: INEC releases final list of candidates

Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Area Council election to hold next February, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced its release of candidates of the 17 political parties eligible to field candidates.

According to a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, “the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”

The statement read: “It will be recalled that on 18th August 2025, the Commission published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election. A total of 17 Political Parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00 pm on Monday, 11th August 2025, and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT Area Council Election. The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender, and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of the death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day, as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

“The FCT Area Council election will hold on Saturday, 21st February 2026.“