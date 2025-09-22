Viral video of students’ misdemeanor: POCACOV calls for collective action against youth vices

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has expressed concern over a recent viral video allegedly showing students of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos State, stressing the need for parents and the larger society to join hands in curbing this trend among youths.

In the viral video, some students were seen indulging in smoking and the consumption of alcohol within a dormitory setting.

POCACOV noted that this unfortunate incident is not isolated, as similar cases have been reported in secondary schools across Nigeria and even beyond, reflecting a growing menace that must be confronted decisively.

A statement by the National Coordinator, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, read: “POCACOV views this trend as a dangerous threat to the moral fabric of our society.

“The normalisation of smoking, alcohol, drug abuse, cultism, and other vices among students corrupts young minds, disrupts academic focus, and sets many on a path of destruction.

“Such behaviours, when left unchecked, are gateways to more grievous crimes, broken futures, and societal decay.

“As the flagship preventive-policing programme of the Nigeria Police Force, POCACOV emphasises that the fight against vices cannot be left to schools alone.

“Parents, religious institutions, community leaders, and the larger society must all rise to their responsibilities in shaping young lives and reinforcing positive values.

“Every child lost to vices represents not only a family tragedy but also a setback to the nation’s collective development.”

The National Coordinator of POCACOV urged schools nationwide to strengthen guidance and counselling structures, ensure strict supervision within dormitories, and collaborate more actively with security and community stakeholders, while relevant authorities would investigate the incident.

She emphasised advocacy, mentoring, and empowerment beyond punitive measures, through the provision of constructive alternatives through skill acquisition, sports and creative engagements to young people.

“POCACOV reiterates its commitment to leading this preventive charge. We will continue to intensify campaigns, expand school and community outreach, and work with government agencies, civil society, and international partners to build safer and healthier learning environments.

“Together, we must protect our youths from the traps of vices, because saving the youths today means saving the future of our nation and Africa at large,” ACP Okuwobi remarked.

