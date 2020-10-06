Maritime workers shut down TICT over salary issues

Maritime workers under the aegis of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in the early hours of Tuesday shut down the Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) over the refusal of the terminal operator to implement a new salary structure for the workers under the revised Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) guiding workers wages and salary at the ports.

As at the time of filing in this report, the workers were seen walking around inside the TICT port terminal and refusing to resume work as normally scheduled.

Details soon…

