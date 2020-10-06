Nasarawa gov presents seven bills to Assembly to enhance development in health sector

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Tuesday, presented seven executive bills to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage in order to enhance development in the health sector of the state.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House presented the bills on behalf of the governor during the House proceedings.

The speaker said that the bills scaled first reading.

” I slate October 12, 2020, for the second reading of a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board, Law 2020 and for other Matters Connected Thereto. A bill for a law to Repeal and Re-Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto.

The speaker also slated October 13, 2020, for the second reading of A bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Drugs and Supplies Management Agency and for Other Matter Connected Therewith. and A bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa State and for Other Matters Related Thereto.

The speaker equally announced October 14, 2020, for the second reading of A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia and other Matters Related Thereto. A bill for a Law to establish the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme 2020 and Other Related Matters as well as A bill for a Law to provide for the compulsory Medical Treatment and Care for Child Victim of Sexual Violence and For Related Matters in Nasarawa State.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the first reading of the 7 executive bills.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba(PDP- Obi 2) the Deputy Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion for the bills to scale first reading.

The House unanimously allowed the seven executive bills scaled first reading.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE